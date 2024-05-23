Watch CBS News
Ready for a fun Memorial Day weekend? These affordable items will help.

Affordable and fun items for Memorial Day weekend
Memorial Day weekend is almost here and we have some fun items to help celebrate the "unofficial" kickoff to summer.

Lifestyle expert and The Go-To Girlfriend, Sadie Murry, has a list of must-have items that will make your weekend spectacular. 

1. Sun Squad Pool & Beach Essentials$2.79-$55

2. Sidekick Soda, 12 pack for $55 

3. Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller, $29.99

4. Alba Botanica Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Spray, $24

5. Mad Hippie Daily Protective Serum, $22.99

6. It's a 10 Haircare, $21-$26 (Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO) from 5/24-5/27)

