RBI singles by Anthony Rendon and Taylor Ward in the 9th inning lead Angels beat past Rays 5-4

Anthony Rendon and Taylor Ward hit run-scoring singles off struggling closer Pete Fairbanks in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Fairbanks (0-2) has 9.00 ERA in eight games this season with seven earned runs allowed in seven innings.

Amed Rosario gave the Rays a 4-3 lead with a two-run homer in the eighth off Hunter Strickland (1-0), who allowed a two-out single in a scoreless ninth to seal the win.

Tampa Bay scored twice with two outs in the ninth Tuesday night to tie it and won 7-6 on Rosario's 13th-inning RBI single.

Mike Trout hit his eighth homer, a 400-foot first-inning solo drive to center off Zack Littell. He has gone deep four times in six games against the Rays this season and tied Carlton Fisk for 79th on the career home runs list with 376.

Angels starter Reid Detmers gave up two runs — one earned — and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings and saw his ERA rise from 1.04 to 1.19. The lefty had allowed one unearned run, including a no-hitter on May 22, 2022, over 13 innings in his other two starts against Tampa Bay.

Los Angeles took a 2-1 lead following nifty baserunning by Nolan Schanuel in the fifth.

Schanuel was on first when Zach Neto popped out to Yandy Díaz. The first baseman gave the ball to Littell and while the pitcher was walking back to the mound, Schanuel safely advanced to second and then scored on Rendon's single.

Luis Rengifo made it 3-1 on a run-scoring double in the sixth on Littell's career-high 107th and final pitch.

Littell gave up three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, and his ERA rose from 1.17 to 2.14.

Randy Arozarena got the Rays within 3-2 when he drove in just his third run over the last 14 games in the sixth.

ANGELS ADDITION

The Angels signed reliever Bryan Shaw to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Salt Lake. The 36-year-old was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on April 12.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: INF Brandon Drury (hamstring) was out of the lineup for the second straight game. He's expected to start Friday at Cincinnati.

UP NEXT

Angels RHP Griffin Canning (0-2, 9.88 ERA) and Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot (1-2, 5.40 ERA) are Thursday's starters.