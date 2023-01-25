Razzies apologize for 12-year-old's `Worst Actress' nomination

Organizers of the Razzie Awards -- the annual tongue-in-cheek "honors" recognizing what it deems the worst films and performances of the past year -- have rescinded the nomination they announced earlier this week for a 12-year-old actress, a pick that generated online backlash.

The Razzie nominations announced Monday morning included a "worst actress" nod for adolescent "Firestarter" actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

The nomination was met with angry feedback on social media, with organizers facing a host of criticism for including a 12-year-old girl on such a dubious list.

"The razzies are already mean-spirited & classless, but to nominate a kid is just repulsive & wrong," 11-year-old "WandaVision" actor Julian Hilliard wrote on his Twitter account. "Why put a kid at risk of increased bullying or worse? Be better."

Feeling the heat, Razzie organizers announced Tuesday that they were taking back Armstrong's nomination.

Razzie founder John Wilson said in a statement that the organization has also taken the step of instituting a policy against nominating any performer under age 18 for its awards, formally known as the Golden Raspberry Awards.

"We have removed Armstrong's name from \the final ballot that our members will cast next month. We also believe a public apology is owed Ms. Armstrong, and wish to say we regret any hurt she experienced as a result of our choices," stated Wilson.

"Winners" of the 43rd Razzies will be announced on March 11, a day before the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.