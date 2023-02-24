Ray Liotta gets posthumous star on Walk of Fame Friday

Ray Liotta, Sunday September 26, 2026 Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is set to be unveiled Friday at 12:30 p.m., posthumously honoring Ray Liotta for a career that featured appearances in more than 60 feature films.

The ceremony comes on the same day as the release of "Cocaine Bear." Liotta portrays a drug kingpin in the dark comedy inspired by the 1985 crash of a drug runner's plane, missing cocaine and the black bear that ate it.

Elizabeth Banks, who directed "Cocaine Bear" and appeared with Liotta in the 2011 black comedy "The Details," and Taron Egerton, who portrays the drug-dealing son of Liotta's character in the Apple TV+ crime drama miniseries "Black Bird," are set to speak at the 12:30 p.m. ceremony at 6201 Hollywood Blvd. in front of the Eastown apartment complex.

The star will be accepted by Liotta's daughter Karsen Liotta.

The ceremony will be streamed on the Walk of Fame's website.

The star is the 2,749th star since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Liotta was selected to receive a star by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on June 14, 2021, 11 months before he died in his sleep while filming the thriller "Dangerous Waters" in the Dominican Republic. Liotta died on May 26, 2022. He was 67.