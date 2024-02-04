Rapper Killer Mike taken in handcuffs after winning 3 Grammy Awards

Rapper Killer Mike was seen being walked out of the Grammy Awards in handcuffs Sunday night.

In a video uploaded to X by The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner, the "Run The Jewels" rapper was seen being escorted through Crypto.com Arena by police.

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

"Just spoke to an official who tells me it's a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena. Likely he will be released once it's sorted," Gardner posted.

CBS News reached out to the music star's representatives, the Recording Academy, and the LAPD for more details about the incident.

Killer Mike, aka Michael Render, swept all three categories he was nominated in: Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album for his self-titled 2023 studio album "Michael."

Killer Mike poses in the press room after winning 3 Grammys during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"I'm a Black man in America, and as a kid I had a dream to become a part of music. And that 9-year-old is excitedly dancing inside of me right now," he said in one of his acceptance speeches Sunday.

Beating rap heavyweights like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Nicki Minaj, Killer Mike's wins Sunday — which were awarded before the prime-time Grammys broadcast began — marked his first Grammy trophies in over 20 years. He previously won Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group at the 45th Grammy Awards for Outkast's "The Whole World."

"You cannot tell me that you get too old, you can't tell me it's too late, you can't tell me dreams come true! It is a sweep, it is a sweep, it is a sweep!" he exclaimed after he danced around the stage with his third Grammy of the night.