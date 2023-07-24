Rancho Palos Verdes: Man, woman found shot to death in car

Two people were found shot to death in a car in Rancho Palos Verdes early Monday morning, and authorities were investigating the scene.

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide investigators responded to the scene on the 7000 block of Palos Verde Drive in Rancho Palos Verdes at about 6:50 a.m. Monday.

A man and a woman, both unidentified, were found in a blue sedan in a parking lot. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's department. The incident was being investigated as a shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org