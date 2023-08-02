Rancho Mission Viejo cancels 2023 rodeo due to animal virus outbreak

Rancho Mission Viejo officials announced Wednesday that the 2023 Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo has been canceled, due to the Vesicular Stomatitis Virus, also known as VSV, that continues to spread across southern California.

"The safety of our beloved animals and participants has always been and always will be our main concern," said Tony Moiso, chairman and chief executive officer of Rancho Mission Viejo. "We appreciate the strong support we received for the 2023 Rodeo, and will be refunding all of our sponsors, vendors, and general admission ticket holders."

Moiso said the decision was heartbreaking but necessary to stop the spread of VSV.

"Although canceling this year's rodeo is disappointing, our planning team will begin working on next year's event," said Gilbert Aguirre, executive vice president of ranch operations for Rancho Mission Viejo. "We hope all of our friends, fans, and sponsors will plan to join us in 2024."

The rodeo has a 20-year history, with the two-day event bringing in 10,000 guests to The Ranch. Organizers said the event has raised more than $2.8 million for local charities, including CHOC Children's at Mission Hospital and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley.