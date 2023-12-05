Rancho Cucamonga to Vegas high-speed rail receives $3 billion in federal funds

An ambitious project aimed at providing a high-speed rail connection between Southern California and Las Vegas received $3 billion in funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation, officials announced Tuesday.

The Las Vegas rail line will run from Rancho Cucamonga, with construction tentatively expected to begin early next year. According to Brightline, the company behind the project, the line will cover 218 miles, with stations planned in Hesperia and Apple Valley and the trip lasting about two hours and 10 minutes. The train will primarily run in the median of the 15 Freeway, capable of traveling up to 200 mph.

Locals told KCAL Tuesday that a high-speed train would save the headaches of flying to Las Vegas.

"Seems like every time I fly in or out of Vegas I have some kind of trouble," one neighbor said.

The company says construction of the rail line, with an overall cost estimated around $12 billion, will take about four years.

"Our station in Rancho Cucamonga will be located directly next to the existing Metrolink station, allowing for a seamless link to Metrolink's regional service, including seamless service to downtown Los Angeles," according to Brightline.

Roughly $3.1 billion in additional funding was provided for construction in the Central Valley on a separate high-speed rail project designed to connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.