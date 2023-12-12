Watch CBS News
Rancho Cucamonga stunned by brazen home invasion robbery

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

A quiet neighborhood in Rancho Cucamonga is on edge after a home invasion robbery, prompting a police search for the two masked men. 

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Rolling Pastures Place, in a gated community. According to investigators, the robbers held the family inside at gunpoint. The two men then escaped over a wall and fled along a secluded horse trail. They are currently at large. 

"It's not supposed to happen around here, but I mean it is California so we know kind of what's happening, and I guess it's not that surprising when there's no consequences for people," said Brian Berzins, a neighbor. 

Police are currently investigating security videos. Residents with any information are urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 10:35 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

