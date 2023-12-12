Rancho Cucamonga stunned by brazen home invasion robbery

A quiet neighborhood in Rancho Cucamonga is on edge after a home invasion robbery, prompting a police search for the two masked men.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Rolling Pastures Place, in a gated community. According to investigators, the robbers held the family inside at gunpoint. The two men then escaped over a wall and fled along a secluded horse trail. They are currently at large.

"It's not supposed to happen around here, but I mean it is California so we know kind of what's happening, and I guess it's not that surprising when there's no consequences for people," said Brian Berzins, a neighbor.

Police are currently investigating security videos. Residents with any information are urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.