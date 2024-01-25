Rams rookie Puka Nacua gifts Air Force veteran with trip to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua has gifted one fan and military veteran with the experience of a lifetime, sending him to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas in February.

Nacua teamed up with the United States Automobile Association and the Non-Commissioned Officers Association of America to treat James Sullivan, a 23-year veteran of the United States Air Force, with the trip

#ad The love and support from Rams fans made my rookie season unforgettable and I want to return the favor! I’m teaming up with @USAA and @NCOA_USA to send Air Force vet CMSgt Jim Sullivan, a Rams fan, to #SuperBowlLVIII in Las Vegas. Can’t wait to meet you! #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/kytMgKVse5 — Puka Nacua (@AsapPuka) January 22, 2024

Sullivan iis a lifelong Rams fan and Sacramento native who supported supply and logistics for the Air Force from 1978 to 2001. He retired at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, and over the course of his two decades in the military Sullivan served at multiple installations throughout the US, as well as different assignments in Greece and Germany.

His decorated service career resulted in his being award the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, and Airman of the Year.

He will bring his close friend, fellow Rams fan and fellow Air Force veteran Master Sergeant Michael Grabow with him to Las Vegas, where they will meet Nacua and other NFL stars prior to attending the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

"As soon as I was drafted by Los Angeles, I was welcomed into the Ramily, so it's my privilege to give back to the faithful fans whenever I can," Nacua said in a statement released by 160over90. "I'm honored to partner with USAA and Non-Commissioned Officers Association of America (NCOA) to send Air Force veteran and Rams fan, Chief Master Sergeant Jim Sullivan, to the Super Bowl as a way of saying thank you for his service to our country."

Nacua shocked the NFL this season, setting records for the most receptions and receiving yards in a rookie season, as well as the most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game. His meteoric rise amongst the game's best receivers was a major factor in the Rams' playoff berth in what was supposed to be a rebuilding season.