Rams head coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead extended through 2026

General manager Les Snead of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to the media at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) *** Local Capture *** Les Snead

Just hours away from kicking off their Super Bowl title defense, the Los Angeles Rams announced that they extended head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead through the 2026 season.

Reports circulated all offseason linking McVay, the youngest head coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl championship (36 years, 20 days), to a contract extension but the franchise never disclosed any details about that extension until Thursday.

Los Angeles, CA - June 10: Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, center, with head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams and General manager Les Snead, right, during Los Angeles Rams mini camp at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Thursday, June 10, 2021. ( Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

McVay led the Rams to their first championship in Los Angeles with a win in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals last season in a game that was played at their home in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Since McVay and Snead joined forces in 2017, the Rams have compiled five-straight winning seasons, reaching the playoffs in four of the last five.

McVay is 55-26 in five seasons at the helm and instantly made the Rams a vile competitor in the NFL during his first year.

Snead meanwhile has guided the team's front office since 2012, drafting several first-team All-Pro selections including defensive tackle Aaron Donald, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and former Rams running back Todd Gurley.

He helped orchestrate trades that landed quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2021 and cornerback Jalen Ramsey in 2019.

Both played integral roles in the Rams' run to winning the Lombardi Trophy last season.

After there was speculation after the Super Bowl that McVay was considering leaving the Rams to take a broadcasting job with one of the major networks that broadcast NFL games, Rams fans were certainly relieved to find out that the former AP Coach of the Year is staying put for the foreseeable future.