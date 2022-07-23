Rams CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) placed on PUP list

One day after the Rams received their championship rings, the team is getting prepared to open training camp for the 2022 season.

However, the Rams will be without first-team All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was placed on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) on Friday.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection underwent offseason shoulder surgery in June after playing with a shoulder injury for most of last season.

Fortunately for the Rams, Ramsey can be activated off the list at any time.

Ramsey, who is entering his fourth season with the Rams, helped Los Angeles win its first Super Bowl title in LA by anchoring the team's defense.

He had 4 interceptions and 77 total tackles in 16 games during the regular season in 2021.

Rams head coach Sean McVay talked to the media on Friday and hinted that the team will be very precautious with Ramsey during training camp to try and have him ready for the season opener on Sept. 8 against the Buffalo Bills.

"When we did do that surgery on him, it was important ... to attack the rehab the right way, and most importantly, be ready for Sept. 8, ready to go, so we'll be smart about that progress for him," McVay said.

Rams players will report to UC Irvine tomorrow for the beginning of camp. The team's first official practice will take place on Sunday.

Along with Ramsey, the Rams also placed linebacker Travin Howard, safety Quentin Lake and running back Kyren Williams on the PUP list.