Watch CBS News
Local News

Ramona Fire grows to 328 acres; evacuation orders and warnings lifted

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Ramona fire forces evacuations in San Jacinto; nearly 40 acres burned so far
Ramona fire forces evacuations in San Jacinto; nearly 40 acres burned so far 01:41

Firefighters are allowing residents to return to their San Jacinto homes after they partially contained a brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon. 

ramona-fire-2.jpg
The Ramona Fire started at about 2:11 p.m. Cal Fire/ Riverside County Fire Department

According to Cal Fire/ Riverside County Fire Department, the Ramona Fire started at about 2:11 p.m. west of San Jacinto, near Romona Expressway and Warren Road. 

Authorities have issued evacuation orders and warnings earlier in the day but all have been lifted since 8:30 p.m. Warren Road between Ramona Expressway and Esplanade Avenue have also been reopened. 

So far, the fire has charred 328 acres with just 20% containment. No one has been injured. 

Firefighters asked everyone in the area to be cautious as crews are still working to fully contain the fire. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 5:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.