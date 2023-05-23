Ramona Fire grows to 328 acres; evacuation orders and warnings lifted
Firefighters are allowing residents to return to their San Jacinto homes after they partially contained a brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon.
According to Cal Fire/ Riverside County Fire Department, the Ramona Fire started at about 2:11 p.m. west of San Jacinto, near Romona Expressway and Warren Road.
Authorities have issued evacuation orders and warnings earlier in the day but all have been lifted since 8:30 p.m. Warren Road between Ramona Expressway and Esplanade Avenue have also been reopened.
So far, the fire has charred 328 acres with just 20% containment. No one has been injured.
Firefighters asked everyone in the area to be cautious as crews are still working to fully contain the fire.
