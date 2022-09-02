Rally held for Robert Lyles, former NFL linebacker in critical condition who needs heart transplant

Rally held in Los Angeles for Robert Lyles, former NFL linebacker in critical condition

Rally held in Long Beach for Robert Lyles, former NFL linebacker in critical condition

Rally held in Long Beach for Robert Lyles, former NFL linebacker in critical condition

A rally was held in Los Angeles Thursday for a former Belmont High School student who needs a heart transplant.

Robert Lyles is in critical condition at a Texas hospital after suffering multiple strokes. He is in desperate need of an artificial heart now, and eventually a heart transplant.

The 61-year-old graduated from Belmont in 1979. He went on to play pro football as a linebacker in the National Football League. He played for eight seasons for the Houston Oilers and for the Atlanta Falcons. He also had stints with the Tampa Bay Storm and Memphis Pharaohs.

Lyles' NFL insurance is expired and everything for his surgery is coming out-of-pocket. He needs roughly $100,000 for his medical costs.

The rally, at Belmont High School, was held before a game against Panorama High School to raise awareness and collect donations.

"Belmont High School is behind you and we're doing this game in support of you," said James Bolden, a former teammate of Lyles. "And we love you, man. We want to see you back out there."

As of Thursday afternoon around $50,000 was raised for Lyles.