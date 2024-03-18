Rain, thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon

Don't let those clear skies and warm temperatures fool you -- we could get some rain Monday.

Residents in most Southern California areas were being treated to rising temperatures Monday. Forecasters said temperatures were up a few degrees from Sunday along the coast and in the valleys, with the mercury rising 5 degrees or more in some foothill areas.

But a low-pressure system was expected to drift over the region by Monday afternoon, bringing a chance of some precipitation.

"High resolution models suggest that the showers could start as early at 3-4 p.m. this afternoon in the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains," according to the National Weather Service. "Retaining a widespread low possibility of rain and thunder in the forecast for this afternoon for all of LA, Ventura, and (Santa Barbara) counties."

Forecasters said there is a "slight chance" of showers or thunderstorms to occur. Any such storms that develop could be accompanied by strong winds gusting up to 50 mph as well as dry lightning.

"There is also a slight chance of hail as colder air aloft moves into the region," forecasters said. "There could also be brief heavy downpours near the cores of any storms, but any downpours should be brief since strong northeast flow aloft should keep storms moving rather quickly."

According to the NWS, some residual moisture will likely linger into Tuesday, bringing another chance of afternoon showers or storms, but the weather should calm by Wednesday, with above-normal temperatures anticipated by Thursday. Some clouds are anticipated by Friday, lowering temperatures closer to normal.