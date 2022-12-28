Rain falls across Southern California, prompts warnings against ocean swimming

With rain falling across the Southland, Los Angeles County health officials Tuesday issued their standard warning for people to avoid entering ocean water near discharging storm drains or rivers due to possible bacterial infection.

The county Department of Public Health issued an ocean water quality rain advisory that will be in effect until at least 4:30 p.m. Friday. With more rain in the forecast this week, the advisory could be extended.

Health officials noted that stormwater runoff that reaches the ocean can carry bacteria, chemicals, debris trash and other health hazards. People who come in contact with impacted water in the ocean could become ill, health officials said.

Information on beach conditions is available online or by calling 800-525-5662.

Rain began falling in the Los Angeles area early Tuesday afternoon, although the precipitation was generally light across most of the region. Forecasters said the rain was only expected to amount to a half-inch to 1 inch along the coasts and valleys, with 1 to 2 inches possible in the mountains and foothills.

Residents living near recent burn areas were advised to take the usual precautions in case debris flows develop from the rain.

The rain was expected to taper off overnight, with mostly sunny conditions anticipated on Wednesday, along with "near normal temperatures."

But more rain is expected as the week moves along. According to the National Weather Service, more light rain is possible Thursday and Friday, and "moderate to heavy rain" is likely on New Year's Eve.

New Year's Day, however, was shaping up to be mostly sunny in the afternoon, with a slight chance of showers in the morning.

"Snow levels will be well above the major mountain passes for most of the precipitation," according to the NWS.

North-facing slopes could see light snow as low as 4,000 feet, including over the Grapevine, "but any snow that does fall there should be brief, non-accumulating, and minimally impactful," according to the NWS.

Wind gusts in the 30-to-45 mph range are expected in the mountains and interior valleys, but no winter weather advisories were issued for the region.

Early forecasts for next week suggest another storm coming into the area, with three more days of possible rain from Jan. 3-5.