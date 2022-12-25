Rain coming to SoCal for 5 days straight starting Tuesday

After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California looks to be in for several days of rain to close out 2022.

Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by sunshine on New Year's Day and then three more days of possible rain.

According to the National Weather Service, rain is likely to fall over Los Angeles and Orange County on Tuesday night, with snowfall likely in the mountains by Wednesday night. A chance of rain is in the forecast every day through Saturday.

The NWS said between a half-inch and 1.5 inches of rain were expected in Los Angeles County in the initial band of precipitation, and 3 inches along the coastal mountain slopes.

The system will begin dumping rain over San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties late Monday.

The weather service noted that the timing of the systems later in the week is "problematic and will probably need adjustments with later forecasts."

"Uncertainty grows from there, as ensemble solutions diverge in the track and depth of the short wave that follows for Thursday, and the additional waves later in the week, into New Year's Day," the agency stated.

No winter weather advisories have yet been issued for the region.

Temperatures will also return to winter-like levels this week after a warm spell, dropping from a projected high of 79 degrees in downtown Los Angeles on Monday to 64 Tuesday and Wednesday and 61 on Thursday, according to the NWS.

Overnight lows will mostly be in the 40s and lower 50s, but will drop into the 30s in the mountains and the Antelope Valley.