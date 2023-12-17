Rain, cold weather on tap for SoCal

The Southland is in for cooler temperatures and multiple days of rain this week as winter approaches, forecasters said Sunday.

Rain is expected to begin as early as Monday in some areas and continue through Friday, with the heaviest precipitation happening Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

"A series of storms will bring rain, winds and a chance for tstms to the area starting Sunday for northern areas, & Monday morning for Ventura and LA Co," the NWS' Los Angeles office said Saturday on X.

The NWS added Sunday that the initial storm would bring only light rain, but between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain could fall in most areas in the second storm around midweek, with 3-6 inches possible for south-facing slopes of LA, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Santa Clarita were expected to see rain Tuesday through Thursday, Pasadena Tuesday through Friday, and Valencia and Chatsworth Monday through Thursday.

Long Beach had rain in the forecast Tuesday and Thursday.

In Orange County, rain was expected Wednesday and Thursday in Laguna Beach and Monday through Thursday in Newport Beach, and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Irvine and Anaheim.

Daytime temperatures will drop into the low 60s in the Los Angeles area Tuesday through Friday. Overnight lows will generally be in the upper 40s and lower 50s throughout the Southland, but will dip into the 30s in some parts of the mountains and high desert.

Thursday is the first day of winter. Forecasters said skies should clear up by Saturday.