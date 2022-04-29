Watch CBS News

Rafael Deluna, of Moreno Valley, shot and killed Thursday

A Moreno Valley man was shot and killed Thursday and the shooting suspect remained at-large. 

The victim, 21-year-old Rafael Deluna, was killed near the intersection of Alessandro Boulevard and Frederick Street around midnight, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. 

Patrol deputies discovered Deluna suffering from "multiple gunshot wounds" after they were called to the area on reports of a shooting, Sgt. Ben Ramirez said. 

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. 

So far, the sheriff's department has not said whether a motive or a suspect has been identified. Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call the Riverside County Sheriff's Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777. 

