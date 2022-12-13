Queen Mary opens for limited tours; first public opening in 2 years.

The Queen Mary in Long Beach is set to partially open for main-deck tours starting Thursday, Dec. 15.

The ship has been closed for just over two years while undergoing critical repairs and the City of Long Beach reports that it intends to preserve the ship further for the community and as an international tour destination.

Limited guided tours of the Promenade Deck were made available yesterday by reservation on a first-come, first-serve basis, although the city's website states the tours have already filled up.

The city of Long Beach website updated the just-released tour information, "Thank you for your interest in the free guided tours of the Queen Mary, available for the public for a limited time. Due to popular demand, all scheduled tours are now full. We appreciate the community interest and excitement in this opportunity and we look forward to welcoming more visitors back on board when additional elements of the ship reopen in 2023."

The ship arrived in Long Beach in 1967 and the city has been the owner, but not always the operator of the vessel. Its former operator, Eagle Hospitality Trust, filed for bankruptcy last year and at that point the city took over operations for the first time in 40 years.

A 2017 report estimated total repairs to the ship could cost anywhere from $235 to $285 million. This year, the Long Beach City Council approved $5 million for crucial repairs to get it to the partial reopening stage.

The city reported that about 75 percent of the critical repairs inside the ship: electrical, plumbing and metal fabrication-related work, is expected to be complete by the end of this year, with the remaining internal critical repairs to be completed in early 2023.

As required repairs are finalized, Evolution Hospitality will reopen and manage the day-to-day operations of the Queen Mary's hotel, food and beverage facilities, entertainment attractions and ship-related events. More information about these reopenings will be available at a later date.

"We look forward to soon reopening the historic Queen Mary Hotel and welcoming guests back to enjoy an overnight stay or experience scenic shoreline views, refreshments and dining at one of our world-class restaurants," said Evolution Hospitality General Manager John Taffin.

The Queen Mary has been closed to the public and Thursday will mark the first soft-opening to the public in a couple of years.