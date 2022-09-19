Unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II released on the eve of her funeral
A never-before-seen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II was released by the royal family on the eve of the late monarch's state funeral, for which thousands flocked to the British capital, London, on Monday.
The photo was taken to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee, the celebration of her 70 years on the throne, the royal family said. Queen Elizabeth II was the first British monarch to ever reach that milestone, which she celebrated three months before her death.
In the image, Queen Elizabeth II is smiling broadly and wearing a light blue dress and pearl jewellery.
She is also wearing brooches that were reportedly given to her in 1944 as an 18th birthday present by her father, George VI.
The photo was taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie, who also took the commemoration photo for her Platinum Jubilee.
