The line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state is at capacity and temporarily closed

Line to pay respects to queen reaches capacity Line to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II reaches capacity 04:12

The extremely long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state is at capacity, the U.K government said Friday morning. Entry to the queue would be closed for at least six hours, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said at 9:50 a.m. GMT (10:50 a.m. in London; 5:50 a.m. EDT).

There is a live "queue tracker" streaming on YouTube that provides updates on the line, and it advised people to not attempt to join the line until it reopens.

The queen is lying in state at Palace of Westminster until her funeral on Monday. A large procession carried her coffin there from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

While people can visit to pay their respects 24 hours a day, the vast number of those lining up means extremely long wait times. Friday morning, the line stretched 4.9 miles and the government estimated the wait would be at least 14 hours.

The government warned people that there would be little opportunity to sit down while in the queue, as it is continuously moving. When people finally reach the front of the line, they must go through airport-style security to get inside.

A sign informs people in line in Southwark Park that there is a pause in the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, which begins at the park and concludes at Westminster Hall, on September 16, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. / Getty Images

An official map of the queue shows its route snaking along the south bank of the River Thames, with the end of the line near London's Southwark Park.

There are bathrooms and first aid stations along the route, and a bag drop where people can leave their belongings before going inside. Capacity at the bag drop facility is also limited and waiting for bag storage space can also increase someone's wait time.

Members of the public continue to wait in line to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lays in state within Westminster Hall on September 16, 2022 in London. / Getty Images

The queen's lying in state gives the public an opportunity to pay their respects before her funeral. Visitors can walk past the closed coffin, which rests on a raised platform in the middle of Westminster Hall. Each corner is guarded around the clock by units from the Sovereign's Bodyguard, Foot Guards or the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

The coffin is draped in the Royal Standard flag. The Orb and Sceptre, which are part of the Crown Jewels and are used at the monarch's coronation, are placed on top.

For those who cannot go in person, there is an online book of condolence the public can sign.