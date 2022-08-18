Watch CBS News
Local News

Quail Fire in Castaic quickly burns 20 acres

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Fire crews are battling a 20-acre fire near a Castaic animal shelter.

Multiple agencies including the Los Angeles County Fire Department and LAFD are trying to extinguish the fire. The agencies have sent in several aircraft to drop flame retardant and water from above.

Brush fire threatening animal shelter in Castaic 01:37

Authorities have called this blaze the Quail Fire and it started near the I-5 Freeway, south of Lake Hughes Road.  

The fire began at five acres but quickly quadrupled in size. Crews were able to stop the fire before it reached the animal shelter but it continued to burn in the opposite direction. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 6:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.