Quail Fire in Castaic quickly burns 20 acres

Fire crews are battling a 20-acre fire near a Castaic animal shelter.

Multiple agencies including the Los Angeles County Fire Department and LAFD are trying to extinguish the fire. The agencies have sent in several aircraft to drop flame retardant and water from above.

Authorities have called this blaze the Quail Fire and it started near the I-5 Freeway, south of Lake Hughes Road.

The fire began at five acres but quickly quadrupled in size. Crews were able to stop the fire before it reached the animal shelter but it continued to burn in the opposite direction.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.