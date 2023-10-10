Watch CBS News
Pursuit with stolen vehicle comes to crashing end in South Gate; suspect still at large

Authorities are searching for a stolen vehicle suspect who led them on a brief pursuit before crashing into another car and running from the area on foot. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies began pursuing the suspect a little before 3 p.m., just minutes before they crashed into a car parked on the side of the road, near Southern Avenue and State Street. 

After crashing, deputies say that the suspect ran from the area and remains at large. 

No injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

