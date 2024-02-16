Watch CBS News
Local News

Pursuit underway of possible stolen vehicle in Sun Valley

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities are in pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle in Sun Valley Friday morning.

The pursuit started around 6 a.m. heading south on the I-5.

LAPD officers on the ground lost the driver after they were driving at high-speeds and weaving through traffic.

The LAPD chopper caught up with the vehicle around 6:30 a.m.

The driver pulled into a gas station, got out of a silver Honda and jumped in the back seat of a black BMW.

The suspect then got out of the BMW and ran away on foot.

It is unknown if he is armed.

This is a developing story check back for updates

Amy Maetzold
microsoftteams-image.jpg

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL News, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 6:16 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.