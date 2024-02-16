Pursuit underway of possible stolen vehicle in Sun Valley
Authorities are in pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle in Sun Valley Friday morning.
The pursuit started around 6 a.m. heading south on the I-5.
LAPD officers on the ground lost the driver after they were driving at high-speeds and weaving through traffic.
The LAPD chopper caught up with the vehicle around 6:30 a.m.
The driver pulled into a gas station, got out of a silver Honda and jumped in the back seat of a black BMW.
The suspect then got out of the BMW and ran away on foot.
It is unknown if he is armed.
This is a developing story check back for updates
