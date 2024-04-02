Driver in pickup truck arrested after pursuit in Los Angeles

Authorities chased a driver wanted for stealing a vehicle in the Lakewood area Tuesday morning.

The driver was in a white pickup truck heading northbound on the I-710 Freeway before exiting on to surface streets.

Police in Alhambra were tracking the suspect around 11 a.m. as the suspect appeared to be driving in circles on local streets.

Authorities were closely following the suspect, but pulled away from the chase due to the suspect's erratic driving. It turned into a pursuit around 12 p.m. as the driver continued to drive dangerously.

The suspect drove over sidewalks and yards. They also hit a large wooden pole after getting stuck in a parking lot.

During the chase, the driver made a quick stop at a gas station to grab something before taking off again. Around 12:30 p.m., the driver continued to led authorities on a chase through surface streets in San Gabriel Valley.

The chase lasted for over an hour before the driver got out of the pickup truck and attempted to run away.

Authorities arrived to the scene and took the man into custody.