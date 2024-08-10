Pursuit suspects bail from car at end of pursuit in Carthay area, prompting large search from police

Police search for several suspects at end of pursuit in Carthay

A trio of suspects fled from their car at the end of a police chase in the Carthay area on Saturday evening.

According to Los Angeles Police Department officers, the pursuit began at around 7:20 p.m.

It's unknown what prompted police to begin the chase, but it came to a sudden end near at a Sinclair gas station near the intersection of W. Olympic Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard, when the three suspects jumped out of the car and ran on foot.

Police say that one of the suspects was believed to be armed with a gun.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where they spotted one person being put into handcuffs.

At the latest, police have not reported any arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.