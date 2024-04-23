Pursuit suspect slams into innocent driver, causes a rollover crash

A cross-jurisdiction pursuit in the San Gabriel Valley met a violent end when the suspect blew through a red light and into an innocent driver.

The chase started in La Verne when officers spotted a stolen vehicle at about 4 p.m. Tuesday near Williams Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Officers tried to pull over the car but the driver refused to stop, continuing onto the westbound 10 Freeway, according to the La Verne Police Department.

A female passenger tried to jump out of the moving SUV during the pursuit but was yanked back into the car by the suspect. The driver eventually slowed the car down and let the woman run away.

Officers stand at a distance after the suspect's SUV rolled over. Citizen App

After briefly slowing down, the suspect exited the 10 Freeway in West Covina. After some time, the suspect blew through a red light at the intersection of Barranca Avenue and Garvey Avenue, striking another SUV.

The impact caused the suspect's car to roll over, ending the pursuit but trapping the suspect inside.

Eventually, the suspect exited the vehicle before authorities took him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect will be held for felony evading, domestic violence and false imprisonment.