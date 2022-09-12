Watch CBS News
Pursuit suspect runs from officers in San Gabriel

By CBSLA Staff

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a driver Sunday night in San Gabriel who bailed out of his car and started running.

It started around 11 p.m. in the San Dimas area. The CHP originally tried to pull over the male suspect for speeding and failure to yield, officers said. 

The suspect ran through a residential area in San Gabriel. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on September 11, 2022 / 11:34 PM

