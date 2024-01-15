Pursuit suspect dies while in custody

A suspect who Santa Ana police officers on a motorcycle pursuit died on Monday.

The pursuit happened on Jan. 9 when the 34-year-old refused to pull over during a traffic stop, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Officers believed he was riding a stolen motorcycle.

In the middle of the chase, the suspect crashed and needed to be hospitalized. He received a bedside arraignment on Jan. 11 and was placed in deputy's custody. He died three days later.

Authorities have not released the person's name.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office will investigate the death and deputies will conduct their own review, according to OCSD.