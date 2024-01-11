Suspect slams into innocent driver during pursuit in Pomona

Hunter Biden appears in court, chase ends in crash, deadly apartment fire | The Rundown

Hunter Biden appears in court, chase ends in crash, deadly apartment fire | The Rundown

A pursuit in Pomona came to a violent end when the suspect got into a head-on collision with an innocent driver Thursday afternoon.

It began in a Rialto car wash when officers witnessed the driver crashing into a gate. They tried to stop the suspect, but he refused to pull over and took off onto the westbound CA-60 Freeway.

The pursuit continued into Pomona, where the suspect sideswiped another driver. No one was injured in this collision. With the California Highway Patrol assisting the Rialto Police Department, the suspect continued driving recklessly and eventually veered into the opposite side of the road, striking a red car near West Mission Boulevard and East Brea Place.

The victim suffered a couple of injuries and went to the hospital.

Authorities said the suspect will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon.