Watch CBS News
Local News

Pursuit suspect crashes in South LA after opening fire on police

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police shooting turns into brief pursuit that ends in a crash
Police shooting turns into brief pursuit that ends in a crash 00:51

A suspect wanted for shooting at police crashed in a South Los Angeles neighborhood after a brief pursuit. 

The firefight happened at the intersection of 111th Place and Broadway. The suspect attempted to get away from the police but crashed about 1.6 miles away. 

Police apprehended the suspect and wheeled him into the ambulance, however, it is not clear what injuries he sustained. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

First published on September 29, 2022 / 10:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.