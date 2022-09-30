Pursuit suspect crashes in South LA after opening fire on police
A suspect wanted for shooting at police crashed in a South Los Angeles neighborhood after a brief pursuit.
The firefight happened at the intersection of 111th Place and Broadway. The suspect attempted to get away from the police but crashed about 1.6 miles away.
Police apprehended the suspect and wheeled him into the ambulance, however, it is not clear what injuries he sustained.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
