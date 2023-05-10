Pursuit suspect arrested following lengthy standoff with authorities in Huntington Park

Deputies use tasers, flashbangs to take down armed murder suspect

Authorities have arrested an pursuit suspect in Huntington Park, after a brief pursuit turned into an hours-long standoff Tuesday evening.

KCAL News

The pursuit, which only lasted a few minutes, came to a stop near Marbrisa Avenue and Walnut Terrace.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department originally said they began the pursuit after running the license plate of the suspect's vehicle, which was reportedly connected to a homicide investigation. However, deputies walked back that statement and said the suspect was wanted for abusing his elderly father.

Despite stopping, the suspect has yet to exit the vehicle.

During the standoff, deputies fired bean bag ammunition to break the rear window. They are using the holes created by the bean bags to also fire pepper balls into the vehicle in an attempt to coax the suspect out.

Deputies had laid spike strips in the road ahead of the suspect, in case he attempted to flee again.

LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau was called to assist with the incident, arriving in multiple Bearcats.

After nearly two hours, the suspect punched out the back window of the van and communicate with law enforcement before jumping out of the car.

He could be seen holding two objects, which appeared to be knives.

As soon as he landed on the street, deputies began to pelt him with pepper balls causing him to run down the street while making bizarre motions with the knives.

While surrounded by dozens of deputies, the suspect was hit with a series of flashbang grenades moments before he was finally taken into custody.

On Wednesday, the department identified the suspect as Jose Cuellar. He was arrested for several counts of elder abuse and assault with a deeply weapon on a deputy.