Pursuit near Watts ends in deadly 7-car crash

A pursuit near Watts ended in a deadly 7-car crash near the 105 freeway.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, deputies were chasing the reckless driving suspect before the driver's vehicle crashed in the 11600 block of S. Central Avenue in South Los Angeles at the off-ramp of the 105 Freeway. Deputies later discovered that the suspect's vehicle was also stolen.

At least one bystander, an innocent driver, was killed. The Los Angeles County Fire Department took two people to the hospital and it is unknown at this time if there were additional injuries.

The California Highway Patrol issued a sig alert for the Central Avenue off-ramp of the westbound 105 Freeway for an unknown amount of time.

Family members of the people involved in the crash were waiting at a nearby gas station hoping to hear any news of their loved ones.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.