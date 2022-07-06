Watch CBS News
Pursuit in Canoga Park ends after suspect crashes into uninvolved vehicle

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A man was taken into custody late Tuesday evening after leading authorities on a brief pursuit in Canoga Park before slamming into an uninvolved vehicle. 

The incident began a little before 10:20 p.m. when Los Angeles Police Department officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle. The suspect reportedly faked pulling over before speeding away from the area, prompting the officers to engage in pursuit. 

The chase only lasted a few minutes though, as the suspect slammed into an uninvolved vehicle on Sherman Way and Alabama Avenue at 10:23 p.m. 

Officers said that the woman driving the uninvolved vehicle was conscious and breathing following the crash. 

Both vehicles sustained considerable damage and at least one person was injured as a result of the collision, though it was not immediately clear which involved party it was. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 4:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

