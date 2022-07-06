Pursuit in Canoga Park ends after suspect crashes into uninvolved vehicle

A man was taken into custody late Tuesday evening after leading authorities on a brief pursuit in Canoga Park before slamming into an uninvolved vehicle.

The incident began a little before 10:20 p.m. when Los Angeles Police Department officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle. The suspect reportedly faked pulling over before speeding away from the area, prompting the officers to engage in pursuit.

The chase only lasted a few minutes though, as the suspect slammed into an uninvolved vehicle on Sherman Way and Alabama Avenue at 10:23 p.m.

Officers said that the woman driving the uninvolved vehicle was conscious and breathing following the crash.

Both vehicles sustained considerable damage and at least one person was injured as a result of the collision, though it was not immediately clear which involved party it was.