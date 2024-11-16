Pursuit ends in violent crash near LAX in West Los Angeles

A pursuit ended in a violent crash in West Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

The chase, which started just after 9:40 p.m. on the I-405 Freeway, was initiated after officers saw the suspect driving along the right shoulder of southbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

After the driver took the Culver Boulevard exit they crashed through the railing and ended up partially down an embankment.

It's unclear if anyone inside of the car was injured during the crash.

CHP said that a SigAlert would be active in the area for at least 45 minutes.

No further information was provided.