Alhambra area pursuit ends in arrest of 3 people

Officers with the West Covina Police Department were in pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle Saturday night that ended with the arrest of three people.

After a pursuit on the westbound 10 Freeway, the driver slowed near Fremont and Hellman Avenues in Alhambra and attempted to get away on foot, leaving two other suspects in the vehicle.

Video from Sky2 showed one of the passengers surrendering, though a third person, a woman, briefly got out of the car and then back into the vehicle.

All three suspects were ultimately taken into custody.