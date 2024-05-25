Pursuit ends as suspect violently slams into apartment building in South LA

A brief pursuit ended with a violent crash after a suspect slammed into an apartment building in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

Officers began to chase the suspect for an alleged vehicle code violation at around 1:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations team.

They say that the short pursuit abruptly ended when the suspect crashed straight into the first floor of a building at 206 E. 23rd Street, which caused the vehicle to burst into flames.

The fire then spread to the building, which prompted an emergency response from Los Angeles Fire Department crews who were able to extinguish the flames in just over 20 minutes, according to a statement from the department.

Paramedics took two of the four occupants to the hospital for treatment where they were last reported to be in fair condition, the other two passengers declined medical transport.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle for felony evading. No information on their identity was provided.

According to people living in the area, this isn't the first time that a car has crashed into the buildings at the end of the street, but this may have been the worst instance so far.

"There's been twice that they've crashed into our home," said Kevin Tinoco, who lives in the apartments where the crash happened. "This time it was the worst, the worst way it could happen. ... Now we lost our house from someone's mistake."