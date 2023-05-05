Pump Restaurant to close, blames skyrocketing rent

Reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump's picturesque Pump Restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors in July.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after ten years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees," the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post.

Vanderpump rose to pop culture relevancy after appearing on the show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and parlayed her onscreen presence into the spinoff "Vanderpump Rules." She opened Pump in 2014, a year after her show's debut, along one of West Hollywood's business thoroughfares.

Lisa Vanderpump opened her restaurant nearly 10 years ago. Casey Durkin/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Despite the restaurant's trendy status for the better part of a decade, the owner decided to allow the lease to expire in July, citing a "huge increase in rent."

"While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to," the restaurant stated. "After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable."

According to the restaurant, it will be able open throughout Pride Month for one last "hurrah."

"Thank you for the past decade of support, we have loved our staff, our patrons and our time together," the restaurant said.