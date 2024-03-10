Puig, Joveljic rally Galaxy to 2-2 draw with Nashville

Riqui Puig and Dejan Joveljic scored the final two goals in a wild second half and the Los Angeles Galaxy rallied for a 2-2 draw with Nashville SC on Sunday.

Neither team scored until Teal Bunbury connected on a penalty kick in the 54th minute to give Nashville (0-0-3) the lead. Bunbury's PK came after the Galaxy's Joseph Paintsil fouled Dru Yearwood in the penalty area.

Yearwood took a pass from McKinze Gaines and scored just four minutes later to stretch the lead to 2-0.

Puig got the Galaxy (1-0-2) on the scoreboard with an unassisted goal in the 67th minute.

Joveljic pulled LA even in the 82nd minute when he used an assist from Julián Aude to score for a third time this season. Joveljic had six goals in 19 starts and 32 appearances for the Galaxy last season.

John McCarthy totaled two saves for the Galaxy. Elliot Panicco saved six shots in his first start of the season and the fifth of his career over the last three seasons for Nashville.

LA improves to 2-0-2 all time versus Nashville. The last time the two clubs met ended in a 1-0 Galaxy victory in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

Tim Boyd faced his former Galaxy teammates for the first time after being traded to Nashville on Dec. 30.

Nashville will host Charlotte FC on Saturday. The Galaxy head home to play St. Louis City on Saturday.