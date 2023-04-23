Public's help sought in locating 13-year-old girl last seen in Willowbrook

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department asked for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Melanie Jean Garcia was last seen Friday night around 9:15 p.m. on East 126th Street in Willowbrook.

Garcia has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gold necklace, and silver rosary.

Garcia has been diagnosed with anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Century Station at (323) 568-4800.