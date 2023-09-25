Public outrage after video shows teen slammed to ground by deputy in San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies are being scrutinized after video came to light over the weekend, showing one deputy slamming a teenager to the ground, resulting in their hospitalization.

The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. when authorities were called to the scene in response to a fight that had broken out near Victor Valley High School, where a football game was underway.

"Upon arriving, the first deputy on scene discovered multiple parties involved in the fight. The deputy deployed pepper balls toward the ground in an effort to disperse the crowd, but the effort was ineffective, and the parties began moving toward the deputy" said a statement from SBCSD.

As additional deputies began to arrive to the scene, they deployed another pepper ball towards the crowd, which included a 16-year-old girl.

At this point, the statement alleges that the girl grabbed the pepper ball launcher from a deputy.

"A deputy pulled the female away causing her to land on the ground," the statement says. "During the incident, a 16-year-old male punched one of the deputies in the face."

The teenage girl was hospitalized with injuries sustained when she was thrown to the ground and the teenage boy was arrested.

According to family members, the girl has been discharged from the hospital.

On Sunday, a large gathering of people protested what they called an excessive use of force displayed in a video that has since gone viral, showing the moment that the deputy says they pulled the girl away.

The girl's mother spoke with KCAL News outside of the protest, saying that while she knows her physical wounds will heal, she's worried about the emotional impact the event will have on her daughter.

"He attacked my daughter from behind," said Priscilla Jeffers. "She's 16-years-old. He was a grown man and he attacked my daughter. Now my daughter is scarred, now she's messed up and I don't know how long she's gonna be messed up because of this."