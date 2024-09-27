Public health officials issue water warning after E. Coli discovered in Jurupa Valley water source

Public health officials have issued a drinking water warning to Jurupa Valley residents after a positive case of E. Coli was discovered at a local water source.

The warning remained in effect through the weekend but was lifted on Monday afternoon after tests found that there were no traces in the water.

The positive test sample of the fecal indicator was found on Wednesday, according to the Jurupa Community Services District. Authorities say that the sample was found before disinfection took place and it was subsequently removed from the water system.

They also said that the sample was not found in the distribution system nor was it discovered in the treatment system, but rather in a contained water source.

As such, residents in the area affected by the warning are advised to boil tap water before drinking or use. Areas that fall under the warning can be found here.

Despite the warning, residents were informed that bathing and washing are safe as long as no water is swallowed. Those with weakened immune systems were advised against using the water in any capacity.

More than 1,000 cases of bottled water were distributed on Friday afternoon. More water is available for pickup over the weekend at four locations, including:

the corner of Iberia Court and Space Center Court,

the northeast corner of Camino Real and Mission Boulevard,

the JCSD headquarters at 11201 Harrel Street.