Public Health officials investigate possible hepatitis A infection at LA Jail

Los Angeles County Public Health officials are investigating a possible hepatitis A infection at the Men's Central Jail.

To stave off any possible outbreaks, the department is offering free vaccinations to people who were detained at the facility between the exposure period of May 13-28. Hepatitis A is a highly contagious disease and can spread before infected individuals experience any symptoms.

According to Public Health, hepatitis A is a short-term liver infection that is found in the stool and blood of the people that contract the virus. It's typically transmitted through eating contaminated food or close contact with someone infected with it.

Symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dark urine and yellow eyes, or skin.

Officials said vaccinations are the best way to protect against the virus since there is no specific antiviral therapy to treat it. The vaccine could help prevent infection even after being recently exposed.

Public Health officials are urging everyone that was recently detained at the Men's Central Jail to get vaccinated at one of their free clinics starting next week.

Obregon Park, 4021 E. 1st St. Los Angeles, CA 90063 at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday

Ted Watkins Memorial Park, 1335 E. 103rd St. Los Angeles, CA 90002 at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday



Market Street Center, 22900 Market St. Santa Clarita, CA 91321 at 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Sunday until June 11.

Individuals with questions about hepatitis A or how to obtain the hepatitis A vaccine can also call Public Health at (213) 288-8251 Monday - Friday between 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM.

More locations for walk-in clinics scattered throughout the county could be found here.