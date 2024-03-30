Watch CBS News
Public advised to stay out of ocean water due to high bacteria levels

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Yet another powerful storm that doused Southern California has led to potentially high bacteria levels flushing down inland rivers and streams and into the ocean, prompting health officials to issue an advisory on Saturday. 

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials say that the heavy rains could cause discharge from drains, creek and rivers that is contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris and trash from city streets into the ocean. 

"Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill," the statement said. 

The advisory will remain in effect until Wednesday morning at 8 a.m., or 72 hours after the rainfall is predicted to end. 

Officials say that the advisory may be further extended depending on how long rain continues to hit the area. 

Updates are available by contacting the Department of Public Health at (800) 525-5662 or by visiting PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 30, 2024 / 6:03 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

