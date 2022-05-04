Public able to attend LA City Council meetings in person for first time since March 2020

The public was able to return to meeting at the Los Angeles City Council chambers Wednesday for the first time since March 2020.

With COVID restrictions lifted, the council has allowed members of the public to return in person and has also ended the ability for people to comment remotely which some people say should still be an option.

Adam Smith of West L.A. spoke at the meeting saying "good to be back in the room," but added:

"I do think it's really troubling that, accessibility-wise, people can't call in and give public comment anymore. ... Accessibility has always been an issue at these meetings, and folks that are disparately impacted by the policies coming out of this room have trouble coming in to give public comment on a weekday morning."

Member of the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) Action gathered outside City Hall Wednesday morning urging the council to allow remote public comment.

The group said taking away remote comments would "eliminate the voice of Black and Brown communities who have borne the brunt of the highest positivity rates."

Council President Nury Martinez's office said people can fill out the Public Comment Form online if they're not able to attend in-person meetings.

The form is available here.