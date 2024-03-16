Protesters rally to save more than 100 trees at risk of being cut down in Whittier

A group of protesters marched through the streets of Whittier on Saturday to fight for the more than 100 trees that stand risk of being removed as part of a project approved by city council members.

The trees are hard to miss when you walk through Uptown Whittier, standing over a three block stretch of Greenleaf Avenue.

"It's one of the worst ideas Whittier has ever had, cutting down those trees," said Tom Hall, one of the many residents on hand to join Saturday's rally. "They're very beautiful, they cool the air, it's good for business too."

Those trees could soon be gone though as part of the $3.5 million Greenleaf Promenade Project, which was approved by council members in 2021.

The project aims to make major improvements in the area, ranging from lighting to security, making sidewalk repairs and allowing for permanent outdoor dining in some places.

Protesters say that the project calls for smaller trees to be planted in their place, as well as a water main running through the area.

Conceptual rendering of the Greenleaf Promenade Project. City of Whittier

They're hopeful that they can reach a compromise with the city and have the tree replacement completed in phases.

"So that the new trees can come up and grow before the rest of them are taken out and we don't lose our shady canopy," said Conny McCormack, another resident.

In February, city council asked Whittier city staff to investigate the possibility, and to determine what other options there are so that both sides can come to an agreement.

"Here in Whittier we love our trees and sometimes we have differences of opinion. But, we are also a community that seeks to resolve our differences, and that is this process," said a statement from Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri.

Residents are hopeful that a resolution can be reached before construction gets underway, as the trees not only help the environment but add to the charm of Uptown Whittier, which is something they don't want to see taken away.

"I would expected that our city council will reconsider its plan for this promenade and save and spare as many of the trees that provide the shade that we need for Uptown and that are best for the environment," said one of the protesters, Tony Avila.