Protesters get into scuffle, yell during Schiff victory speech

Protesters disrupt Adam Schiff's speech, get into brief scuffle with supporters

A group of protesters interrupted Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff's victory speech on Super Tuesday, shouting him off the stage.

Schiff was at the Avalon Theater in Burbank Tuesday night, declaring victory after learning he will advance to the U.S. Senate race. At one point, a scuffle broke out after multiple demonstrators in the crowd chanted "cease-fire now" and "let Gaza live" loud enough to temporarily halt Schiff's speech.

A clearly shaken Schiff was able to briefly thank his supporters and acknowledging protestors before leaving the stage.

Republican Steve Garvey, a former professional baseball player who jumped into the Senate race in October, will also advance in California's Senate primary. He gave a victory speech earlier in the night from Palm Springs.

Schiff and Garvey will face off in the November general election to fill the seat of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Feinstein died in September.