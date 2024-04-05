Protesters gather outside Claremont Police Department

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Claremont Police Department on Friday night.

While police formed a skirmish line inside the perimeter of their property, a fence separated the two sides.

Officers approached the dozens of protesters several times. The pro-Palestinian group of student protesters gathered at Pomona College earlier on Friday. So far, the demonstration has been peaceful.

KCAL News reached out to Claremont police for more information but has not heard back since Friday night.