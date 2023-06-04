Protesters gather outside Bunny Cafe in Woodland Hills

In a bid to draw attention to the welfare of rabbits, the LA Rabbit Foundation, along with several other advocacy groups, staged a demonstration Saturday outside the Bunny Cafe in Woodland Hills.

Protesters held signs that said "The Bunny Cafe is cruel."

The owner of the cafe, which has live rabbits for customers to interact with, said the bunnies are relaxed inside until drivers honk at the protesters standing outside.

The cafe management said they have made modifications to appease animal rights activists including adding hideouts for bunnies that do not want to socialize with patrons. The bunnies are also up for adoption.

"We're trying to find rabbits homes," said Kevin Grushkovski, owner of the Bunny Cafe. "I think this should be on the bottom of the list for the protestors."

LA Animal Services says they are actively inspecting the Bunny Cafe to make sure the animals are safe.